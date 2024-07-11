Netflix unveils disturbing first trailer for sequel to hit sci-fi horror movie

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Platform 2, a sequel to the streamer's surprise sci-fi social commentary hit.

Per the official synopsis, the sequel takes us back to the world of The Platform, a "large, tower-style 'Vertical Self-Management Center' prison that houses various criminals. The dozens of floors house two occupants per floor and a free-floating platform delivers food to them on a daily schedule."

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia returns to direct from a screenplay he wrote with David Desola, Pedro Rivero, and Egoitz Moreno. The cast includes Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, and Oscar Jaenada.

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, is filled to the brim with blood, dead bodies, cannibalism, and fire raining from the sky. As if the first film wasn't upsetting enough, it looks like we're in for another sick, sad time.

Who's ready for seconds? The Platform 2 premieres October 4. pic.twitter.com/FgXTKNFYlaJuly 11, 2024

The flagship film, which sits at an 80% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73% audience score, starred Ivan Massague, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale Coka, Mario Pardo, Eric L. Goode, Txubio Fernandez, and Alexandra Massangkay. The Platform had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival where it took home the People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness as well as a streaming deal with Netflix.

The Platform 2 is set to hit Netflix on October 4.