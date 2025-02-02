Hideo Kojima has just given his seal of approval to one of 2024's best but most underseen horror movies

As a video game god and master snake charmer, Hideo Kojima's opinion is important. So, it's a pleasure to see the creator of the Metal Gear franchise and Death Stranding give a gold star to the eerie supernatural film I Saw the TV Glow, which can now take a bow. The movie follows a pair of teenagers who become overly invested in a television show, leading them to question the truth about their reality.

Kojima took the time to praise the film directed by Jane Schonbrunn and stars Justice Smith and Phoebe Bridgers on Twitter. "On the flight back, I didn't read any books, I didn't write any manuscripts, I just listened to music and did 'air editing' the whole time," he wrote. "I watched a few movies, but I'm glad that only 'I SAW THE TV GLOW' directed by Jane Schonbrunn, distributed by A24, stuck in my mind."

Always quick to share his thoughts on his most recent watchlists, Kojima's love of film can be seen in his work, where big-screen names have dropped into some of his games, with even more scheduled to do so in the future. Death Stranding hosted the talents of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Nicolas Winding Refn, with cameos hidden throughout the game, including Edgar Wright and Jordan Vogt-Roberts, to name a few.

His future projects are also getting a Hollywood jolt. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will see the return of Seydoux along with Elle Fanning and an appearance from George Miller. Meanwhile, his secret horror title, OD, will see him collaborate with director Jordan Peele and star Hunter Schafer, Sophia Lillis, and Udo Kier. For now, you can read everything we know about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach here.