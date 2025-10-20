Hideo Kojima gives his verdict on Tron: Ares, and he's most struck by the Depeche Mode references

The review round-up for Tron: Ares wouldn't have been truly complete without Hideo Kojima's personal take. The video game designer, who has quickly become everyone's favorite film critic on social media, recently revealed what "stuck" with him after watching the new Tron movie, starring Jared Leto.

The long-awaited third instalment in the sci-fi saga was released on October 10 with mixed reviews. It currently holds a disappointing 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, with GamesRadar+'s Tron: Ares review awarding it 2.5 out of a possible five stars.

Kojima is not your usual film critic, of course, and it's rare for him to harshly criticize a film. Instead, he focuses on details he found interesting without really revealing whether he liked the film or not. "Watched TRON: Ares. What stuck with me was how Ares kept bringing up the Depeche Mode song 'Just Can’t Get Enough' from the Vince Clarke era throughout the film," he wrote on Twitter.

This is definitely not as enthusiastic as his comment on Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, the latter one of his favorite movies of the year alongside Conclave.

Also starring Jodie-Turner Smith, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges, Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated AI program called Ares (Leto) who gains sentience and disobeys his owners. When he meets their rivals, Ares discovers a way to make himself more human, and takes it upon himself to thwart his former master's plans.

Along with middling reviews, the new movie is having a tough time at the box office, falling short of projections during its first weekend. The film brought in just $33 million in the US during its first few days in theaters, against a $180 million budget. After its second weekend, it has barely crossed the $100 million mark worldwide.

That doesn't bode well for a potential sequel, which may no longer be on the cards. Given the film's post-credits scene, it's clear Disney had serious plans to follow up the story, but we'll have to wait and see if that is still happening.

Tron: Ares is in cinemas now.