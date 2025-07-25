Hideo Kojima has revealed his top 4 movies of the year, and the Death Stranding creator might just help you broaden your horizons

Hideo Kojima has shared more of his thoughts on movies, and this time, he's revealed his top four films of the year so far – and they're very interesting choices.

"My top 4 films watched this year (from January to July), in the order I saw them," Kojima wrote on Twitter, along with the posters for his choices: Conclave, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, The Girl with the Needle, and Sinners.

Now, Sinners isn't a surprise, considering the legendary game designer recently shared his love for the movie. "Director Ryan Coogler's new film 'Sinners.' One of my top two favorite movies I have seen this year," he wrote.

Kojima has also shared his appreciation for The Girl with the Needle and Conclave before, too: "These are the two best films I have seen in January and February. Both of them have an incredible sense of filmmaking."

Conclave picked up an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at this year's ceremony, while The Girl with the Needle, a Gothic horror about a wet nurse, was nominated for Best International Feature Film.

Plus, the action film Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In certainly left a big impression on Kojima, as he posted a lengthy tweet about the movie earlier this year.

I’ve been wanting to watch “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” for so long, but with everything going on, I just couldn’t find the time. Even when I had a free moment, I was too exhausted and kept missing my chance—but I finally got to watch it! And wow, it was absolutely… pic.twitter.com/5xGJd37mRiFebruary 16, 2025

The movie takes place in 1980s Hong Kong and follows a young man who, on the run from a crime boss, enters Kowloon Walled City. It's Hong Kong's second-highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

You can fill out your own watchlist with our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming movies and the biggest movie release dates, or get up to speed on Death Stranding 2 with our guide through the link.