Hideo Kojima says Black Panther director's horror movie Sinners is "one of my top two favorite movies I have seen this year"

Hideo Kojima has shared his thoughts on another of the year's biggest movies, and this time it's a horror hit starring Michael B. Jordan.

"Director Ryan Coogler's new film 'Sinners.' One of my top two favorite movies I have seen this year," Kojima wrote on Twitter. "I was disappointed because the pamphlet was sold out at the movie theater, but Warner kindly sent me one! Thank you very much! I am so happy! Nishijima san couldn't get one either, so please get him one too"

We don't know what Kojima's other favorite movie of the year is, but he did previously share that he was excited to see another horror movie: 28 Years Later.

In fact, Kojima has also recently shared his excitement over yet another horror movie from last year, too. "It felt like being in a dream the entire time, utterly spellbinding," Kojima wrote of Nosferatu on Twitter. "As a fan of Egga-chan (Robert Eggers, of course) and of the classic Nosferatu (Dracula), I was completely satisfied. The worldbuilding, production design, costumes, lighting, the use of shadows and smoke, and the homage-style direction were all superb. Classic gothic horror can indeed be art."

Sinners is directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twins Smoke and Stack. Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Jack O'Connell co-star. The film sees the twins returning to their hometown, where they meet a vampire-shaped problem…

Jordan is currently working on a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which he will star in opposite Andor's Adria Arjona. Kojima, meanwhile, has just released Death Stranding 2.

