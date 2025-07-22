Everyone's favorite Wonder Woman fancast has joined Sinners star Michael B. Jordan's Thomas Crown Affair remake

Everyone's favorite Wonder Woman fan cast Adria Arjona has joined the next directorial effort from Sinners star Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan is both directing and starring in the film, which co-stars Kenneth Branagh, his Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, Game of Thrones's Pilou Asbæk, and Aiysha Hart.

According to Variety, Arjona – who is probably best known now for her role as Bix in Andor – is replacing Bones and All star Taylor Russell on the film.

The original Thomas Crown Affair was released in 1968 and starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. It follows Dunaway's investigator, who is looking into a heist perpetrated by McQueen's millionaire Thomas Crown. The movie was remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. Jordan's take is said to be based on the '68 original. Drew Pearce penned the script, with a previous draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Arjona recently made headlines over Wonder Woman, with fans speculating she might be playing the DC hero since James Gunn follows her on Instagram. Gunn himself dispelled the rumors.

"I followed Adria Arjona on Instagram, but everybody came out: 'He just followed her, that means she's Wonder Woman,'" he commented. "She would be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. But she was in a movie I made seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn't just follow her. People just notice these things all the time."

A Wonder Woman movie is in the works, though, but it's only just got a writer – so don't expect any updates for a while.

The Thomas Crown Affair will release on March 5, 2027. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming movies or the biggest movie release dates of the year.