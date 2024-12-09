Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve has perfect response to Josh Brolin saying he will "quit acting" if the filmmaker isn't nominated for an Oscar

Director Denis Villeneuve is determined to not let actor Josh Brolin retire from acting just yet.

The star recently told Variety that he will "quit acting" if Villeneuve isn't nominated for a Best Director Academy Award for Dune: Part Two. However, Villeneuve wants to ensure that doesn't happen, even if he is indeed snubbed at the upcoming Oscars. Notably, that's exactly what occurred with the first film which received 10 Academy Award nominations, with Best Director missing from that list.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ recently as Dune: Part Two is named our film of the year, topping the best movies of 2024 list, Villeneuve chuckled as he responded to Brolin's comments. As the filmmaker tells us, he's humbled by the actor's statement but will do everything in his power to ensure he doesn't follow through with the threat.

Villeneuve laughs, saying: "That gives me a tremendous amount of responsibility, putting all of that on my shoulders! Thanks Josh, that’s embarrassing! I mean if Josh does decide to quit acting, it will be my responsibility to fight him on it."

Brolin reprised his role of Warmaster for the House of Atreides, Gurney Halleck, in the sci-fi epic which is already receiving plenty of Oscar buzz. Of course, nominations are yet to be announced but Villeneuve is honored that Dune: Part Two is part of the early conversation.

As he concludes: "The movie came out in March, it's still in the minds and hearts of people. The fact that they are considering it for Academy Awards is the highest compliment. I'm not making movies for awards otherwise I would be… you know, you can't plan these things. I take nothing for granted. I'll see what happens but I'm honored that people are considering it and talking about it."

Dune: Part Two is available to stream now on Max in the US and Sky/Now in the UK. For more from our interview, here's Villeneuve on his favorite movies of 2024.