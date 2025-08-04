Barbie star Margot Robbie is being eyed for the lead role in Tim Burton's remake of a 1950s B-movie, sci-fi classic

Margot Robbie is in early talks to star in Tim Burton's remake of the independent 1958 sci-fi classic Attack of the 50-Foot Woman.

According to Variety, should Robbie decide to sign on, she would co-produce the film under her LuckyChap production banner. It was announced last year that Burton would direct from a screenplay by Gillian Flynn, who wrote the first draft but has since left the project. Robbie's decision to star reportedly depends on the final version of the script, though the film is currently without a writer.

The original black-and-white film was directed by Nathan H. Juran and written by Mark Hanna. Allison Hayes starred as Nancy Fowler Archer, a wealthy heiress who has a close encounter with an alien one fateful night and becomes a giantess. The cult-classic was part of a slew of sci-fi films about giant humans, including The Amazing Colossal Man and War of the Colossal Beast. A remake, directed by Christopher Guest and starring Daryl Hannah as Nancy, was made for HBO in 1993.

Robbie recently wrapped filming on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring opposite Colin Farrell, as well as on Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation. Signing on to the Burton pic would reunite her with Warner Bros., which released Robbie's $1.45 billion-dollar Barbie movie.

Attack of the 50-Foot Woman does not yet have a release date.