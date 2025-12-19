What is the yellow liquid in Avatar: Fire and Ash? Amrita explained

It's not all flamethrowers and power loaders in Avatar, you know. The Way of Water first interrogated the idea that the RDA – and humans as a whole – were in search of a yellow liquid named Amrita, a valuable resource which could only be found on the planet of Pandora.

Fast forward to Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Amrita is on the radar again – and even factors into the finale in a big way. So, if you need an explanation on why certain forces are fighting over the material, or just a refresher on why Tulkuns are even more important to the narrative than you originally thought, you're in the right place.

Fast forward to Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Amrita is on the radar again – and even factors into the finale in a big way. So, if you need an explanation on why certain forces are fighting over the material, or just a refresher on why Tulkuns are even more important to the narrative than you originally thought, you're in the right place.

What is the yellow liquid in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Amrita first appeared in Avatar: The Way of Water, with the RDA and Scoresby aiming to drill into the tulkun's brain to extract yellow liquid known as amrita.

As Scoresby explains, the substance is, essentially, an elixir to "completely" stop human aging and could be worth trillions.

The Way of Water also briefly addressed Earth’s status – it’s dying and Pandora will be used as the first stop on the frontier for humanity.

That's a concern that rears its ugly head once more in Fire and Ash, with Scoresby again returning to settle the score against Payakan – and a legion of Tulkun on the open waters of Pandora. Scoresby and the antagonistic humans fail in their quest, however, with the former seemingly dragged to the ocean floor and killed.

With the RDA's answer to the Fountain of Youth slipping through its fingers and Avatar 4 already confirmed to at least stop off at Earth, expect the battle of immortality to reach new, more frenzied heights. But the Tulkun are safe, for now.

For more on Fire and Ash, check out our streaming guide, plus a look at whether there's an Avatar 3 post-credits scene.