Alien: Romulus post-credits explained – is there a post-credit scene?

Alien: Romulus is now out in theaters, as the facehuggers and chestbursters return to the big screen. The new movie, which is set between Alien and Aliens, follows a group of young space colonists who come face-to-face with a terrifying life form on a derelict space station. Directed by Don't Breathe helmer Fede Alvarez, the new entry in the franchise brings scares, shocks, and twists in its two-hour runtime.

Is there an Alien: Romulus post-credits scene?

In short, no – there's no Alien: Romulus post-credits scene.

At the end of the movie, the film switches to a typical credits roll, which doesn't feature any footage embedded in it or at the end.

What happens at the end of Alien: Romulus? *SPOILERS*

So, if there's no post-credits scene, how does it all end then? Well, the final act of Alien: Romulus gets wild, as Rain, Andy, and Kay try to make it off the space station alive. However, their plans are scuppered when Kay gives birth to a strange xenomorph-human hybrid, which quickly grows.

Rain has to channel her inner Ripley to defeat 'The Offspring', getting herself into a spacesuit and opening the cargo hold to suck it into space. In the final moments of the movie, Rain puts Andy in a cryo-chamber, vowing to "fix him" and sets course for the planet Yvaga.

The movie ends with her ship log, stating she's ready to face whatever happens when they make it there. And given what we've seen of her, we wouldn't bet against Rain.

