Netflix just added the highest rated Walking Dead spin-off for you to binge

If you've been desperately looking for a bingeworthy show to watch on Netflix, we have good news for you – The Walking Dead's highest-rated spin-off is now available in the streaming platform, and it's a must-see.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, popularly known as the Rick and Michonne spin-off, sees the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira to their legendary roles in the franchise with a stunning six-episode season.

With an impressive 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show sits at the top of the saga's ranking according to the review aggregator, followed by the original show The Walking Dead (79%), Maggie and Negan's Dead City (79%), standalone show Tales of The Walking Dead (74%), Fear the Walking Dead (73%), Daryl Dixon's spin-off (69%), and the lowest-rated title World Beyond (46%).

Originally released in May 2024, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live focuses on Rick and Michonne's anticipated reunion, which makes this show a combination of zombie action and romance.

"We talked very intensely about how you take something like The Walking Dead, which is not a love story genre, and really lean into making it a love story genre," Gurira told GamesRadar+ ahead of the show's release last year.

"When Scott came up with this aspect of it in the teleplay, I was like, 'Oh, that's good. That's good stuff.' Because it's like, 'Of course that's how he survives, he has to escape. He escapes and goes into a dream place that is wholly devoid of the issues and the horror and the apocalypse and the loss'. That's how he keeps himself alive. It encompasses that hope and joy of falling in love."

Created by The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple, The Ones Who Live cast also included Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as Major General Beale, Breeda Wool as Aiden, Frankie Quinones as Esteban Garcia, Craig Tate as Donald Okafor, Andrew Bachelor as Bailey, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

