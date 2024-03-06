The Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne spin-off has quietly become the franchise's highest-rated show on Rotten Tomatoes

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has quietly become the franchise's highest-rated show on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Rick and Michonne spin-off, which sees the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, holds an impressive 90% Fresh rating. The second-highest-rated spin-off is The Walking Dead: Dead City, which sees Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) journey through a post-apocalyptic New York City and holds an 80% Fresh rating.

The original series comes in at number three with 79%, while Tales of the Walking Dead follows with a 74% Fresh rating, with Fear the Walking Dead at 73%, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon at 71%. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, which ran for two seasons, is the lowest-rated spin-off with a 46% Rotten rating.

The Ones Who Live was created by The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple. The cast includes Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as Major General Beale, Breeda Wool as Aiden, Frankie Quinones as Esteban Garcia, Craig Tate as Donald Okafor, Andrew Bachelor as Bailey, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat. The first two episodes were helmed by British directing duo Bert & Bertie, with Breaking Bad cinematographer Michael Slovis directing episodes 3 and 4. Gurira is credited with writing the screenplay for episode 4, which is set to premiere on March 17.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is airing now on AMC.