Netflix is making another period romance drama, and it could be the next Bridgerton

Only a few months before the highly anticipated release of Bridgerton season 4, Netflix has announced a new period romance drama called The Granville Girls. Based on The Gilbert Girls book series by Cat Cahill, the show is set in rural Colorado, and it features some exciting romances that will leave fans swooning.

The 8-part historical romance series comes from showrunner and writer Adriana Maggs, but the streamer has yet to confirm the official casting and release date. It might be a while until we get to see it on screen, but the producers have already released a first logline to give us a taste of what it's about.

"As the great railway sweeps across the Canadian Rockies, Emma Daniels becomes a 'Granville Girl,' one of a select few women hired to work at the Granville Hotel," reads the synopsis, "The job offers adventure, friendship, and a chance to support her family – if she can resist the hotel's strictest rule: never fraternize with the men. But when Emma's heart is captured by the hotel's mysterious builder, she faces a choice that could cost her everything."

The plot is already teasing some serious yearning and forbidden love storylines, which are some of the ingredients that made Bridgerton one of Netflix's best shows.

"The Granville Girls is a big blue sky series that offers the comfort of female friendship and the allure of period romance," said Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury, co-directors of content for Canada at Netflix, in a statement. "We're confident that audiences are going to be hooked from the first episode."

While we wait for the new show, a fourth season of Bridgerton is releasing next year.

The new episodes will be released in two parts, premiering on January 29 and February 26, respectively. This time around, the story focuses on Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and his love story with newcomer Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha).

