Wicked post-credits: Is there a Wicked Part One post-credits scene?

Wicked has now flown into theaters as we learn the untold stories of the witches of Oz. Directed by Jon M. Chu, this epic adaptation of the beloved stage musical covers the first half of the story, revealing the origins of Elphaba's and Glinda's friendship. Played wonderfully by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the movie charts their first meeting at Shiz University right up until their fateful meeting with the Wizard in the Emerald City.

Covering the first half of the musical, the final act also sets up Wicked Part Two, which is due to arrive in theaters in late 2025. Given that this is only part of the story, you might be wondering if there are any Wicked post-credits scenes setting up where the movie will go next. Well, you're in the right place if you are. We've broken down below everything you need to know about what's happens at the end and if you need to stick around in your seat.

While you're here too, check out our Wicked review. Warning though, spoilers ahead!

Is there a Wicked post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Universal)

The short answer is no, there is no Wicked post-credits scene.

At the end of the movie, Elphaba and Glinda perform 'Defying Gravity' as the former decides to steal the Grimmerie and leave the Emerald City behind. Madame Morrible then makes an announcement that Elphaba is an enemy of the people, and has stolen from the Wizard. Glinda stays with her and the Wizard as we see Fiyero mounting his horse and riding into the distance.

The final moment features a title card for Wicked Part Two, confirming the story will continue. After this, the stylized credits run featuring all of the main cast before cutting to the main credits. There is nothing after this.

Wicked is out in theaters now. For more, check out our guides to upcoming movies coming in 2024 and 2025. You can also check out some of the Wicked first reactions too.