Wicked first reactions overwhelmingly praise Ariana Grande's "scene-stealing" Glinda

Good news! Wicked first reactions are in, and they're overwhelmingly positive – with tons of praise for Ariana Grande's Glinda.

Cynthia Erivo stars opposite Grande as Elphaba, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The film is part one of two, with the second half arriving in 2025, and both installments, adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name, are directed by Jon M. Chu.

"I was 'pessimistical' going in, but...WICKED is a masterpiece," says Variety's Katcy Stephan . "Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle: she milks every moment with gusto, humor, and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait."

"#WickedMovie is an Oz-some spectacle that pops and enchants on the big screen. An absolutely stunning vision. Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park. While this perhaps won’t convert many anti-musical folks, genre fans and die-hard Ozians (Wickhards?) will feast on this," says journalist Simon Thompson .

"#Wicked rocks, kids. Galinda is the role Ariana Grande was born to play. Perfectly suited and genuinely a hilarious, scene-stealing performance. Cynthia Erivo's heavenly vocals allow her to make Elphaba her own. The team of artisans assembled by Jon M. Chu all put their signature touches. Very excited to see what they do with Part 2," says Variety's Clayton Davis .

The Playlist also has high praise for Grande's Glinda: "Grande, who is campaigning for Supporting Actress, is often a euphoric beacon of light as Glinda in this Wizard of Oz prequel. She’s not doing a Kristin Chenoweth impersonation or playing a stereotypical ditzy, popular girl princess type. The pop megastar often delivers startling depth to her character before jumping into a musical number that will have you grinning from ear to ear. You sort of can’t believe what you're watching."

Similarly, Variety is very impressed by Grande: "As Glinda, Ariana Grande brings charm and wit to a character known for her bubbly exterior and hidden depth. The 31-year-old pop star commands each of Glinda's signature numbers, including a delightful rendition of 'Popular'. But it's her knack for comedic timing that makes her so memorable. Her delivery of various one-liners and zingers is one of the film's highlights, potentially positioning her for a first-time Oscar nomination in the best supporting actress category… This role is the one Grande was born to play."

"The world is not ready for how great @wickedmovie is. Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande have gifted us a musical masterpiece that is much more than we could have ever expected. Ariana & Cynthia will blow you away. The production design and costumes are a visual spectacle," is the verdict of Variety's Jazz Tangcay .

Chu recently talked to our sister publication SFX magazine about Grande's Glinda, too. "She, of course, has the best comedic timing, but her emotional stuff which people don't even know yet…" he commented. "The fact that I get to introduce the world to this new Ariana Grande, that's what making movies is all about. It's like, here's your new star, let me show you. You think she's a star already but you don't even know."

Wicked arrives in theaters this November 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of this year's most exciting upcoming movies to get planning your theater trips.