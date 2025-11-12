Sabrina Carpenter will star and produce a musical new version of Alice in Wonderland with a Wicked producer onboard

Sabrina Carpenter is going down the rabbit hole

A new Alice in Wonderland movie musical is in the works, and Sabrina Carpenter is going to star.

Not much is known about the film just yet, but The Hollywood Reporter says that Carpenter will also produce the movie, which will be released by Universal. Wicked producer Marc Platt is also one of the producers onboard, while Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) will write and direct.

Plus, Wicked is a similar project – a musical based on a beloved fantasy (albeit Gregory Maguire's version of Frank L. Baum's original tale) – so it looks like the project is in safe hands.

