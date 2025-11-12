Sabrina Carpenter will star and produce a musical new version of Alice in Wonderland with a Wicked producer onboard

A new Alice in Wonderland movie musical is in the works, and Sabrina Carpenter is going to star.

Not much is known about the film just yet, but The Hollywood Reporter says that Carpenter will also produce the movie, which will be released by Universal. Wicked producer Marc Platt is also one of the producers onboard, while Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) will write and direct.

According to the report, this is a "passion project" for Carpenter, who is said to have directly approached the studio herself with her ideas and even a lookbook.

While nothing is confirmed yet, if Carpenter is playing Alice, I couldn't imagine better casting. After all, Carpenter has the hair, the voice, and the playful sense of humor needed to play the iconic character and bring a musical version of Wonderland to life.

Plus, Wicked is a similar project – a musical based on a beloved fantasy (albeit Gregory Maguire's version of Frank L. Baum's original tale) – so it looks like the project is in safe hands.

Most famously, Alice in Wonderland has been adapted by Disney as an animated movie and two live-action films, but Lewis Carroll's original 1865 novel has been adapted countless times across movies, TV, and much more besides.

As for Wicked, Oz will soon return to our screens in Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters this November 21. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are back as Elphaba and Glinda respectively, along with Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

