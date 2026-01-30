Paul Dano breaks silence on Quentin Tarantino's attack on his acting: "The world spoke up for me so I didn't have to"

The Batman star was grateful for the support

Paul Dano as the Riddler in The Batman
Paul Dano has finally addressed the controversial comments Quentin Tarantino directed towards him last month. During an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, the filmmaker called Dano "weak sauce" due to his performance in There Will Be Blood, branding him as "the weakest male actor in SAG."

Several Hollywood names and numerous fans took to social media to speak up in his defense, which the actor really appreciated. "That was really nice," Dano told Variety this week. "I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to."

His Little Miss Sunshine co-star Toni Collette was less discreet. "F*** that guy! He must've been high… it was just confusing. Who does that?" she said in the same interview, which took place ahead of a 20th anniversary screening of the 2006 film at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

