The Batman director Matt Reeves comes out in defense of Paul Dano after Quentin Tarantino's mauling

Several Hollywood names have spoken up in defence of Paul Dano this week after Quentin Tarantino called the actor "weak sauce" due to his critically-acclaimed performance in 2007's film There Will Be Blood.

"He is weak sauce, man. He's a weak sister," he said during a recent appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, branding Dano as "the weakest male actor in SAG" (via THR).

The Batman director Matt Reeves took to social media to defend the actor, who played The Riddler in the DC movie. "Paul Dano is an incredible actor, and an incredible person," he wrote on Twitter.

He was not the only one. "Paul Dano is f-ing brilliant," tweeted Ben Stiller, while Marvel star Simu Liu quipped: "idk man i think paul dano is an incredible actor." Maya Rudolph and Dano's co-star in Little Miss Sunshine Toni Collette also shared images of Paul Dano on Instagram, showing support following Tarantino's comments.

Dano – who was nominated for a BAFTA award for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's film, and also has an Independent Spirit Award win and two Emmy and three Critics' Choice Movie Awards nominations to his name – has yet to address the filmmaker's remarks.

Paul Dano is an incredible actor, and an incredible person.December 4, 2025

Some movie fans have also made their thoughts known on social media. "Paul Dano is one of the most talented actors of his generation. No discussion about this," wrote one, with a second one saying: "That was the entire point of that character. He was weak. He hid behind the protection of religion until it couldn't protect him any more. Maybe QT should learn film."

Another one speculated: "I feel like Dano must have said no to a Tarantino project and he's still upset about it."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dano starred earlier this year in Olivier Assayas' satire The Wizard of the Kremlin, playing fictional character Vadim Baranov during the final years of the Soviet Union. He is also set to join The Long Walk's stars Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson in a new film called The Chaperones, directed by India Donaldson.

If you want to see what else is coming up, check out our guide on all upcoming movies in theaters in 2025 and beyond.