Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star Colman Domingo wants to play Norman Osborn in a live-action MCU movie: "I would love to tear that up on the big screen"

Colman Domingo wants to bring the Green Goblin to the big screen

Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Your Friendly Neighborhood's Colman Domingo wouldn't mind also playing Norman Osborn in a live-action MCU movie.

"[Your Friendly Neighborhood is] cool, but I do want to get the live-action out, too," Domingo said on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. "Wouldn't that be kind of cool? I would love to tear that up on the big screen. But I'm having a good time, I love the animation. I love the idea of playing Norman Osborn and you'll see his evolution as the Green Goblin in the coming seasons."

The new animated series takes place in an alternate timeline where a young Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) is mentored by Domingo's Norman Osborn, rather than Tony Stark. Created by Jeff Trammell, the cast includes Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Peter's classmate and best friend, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln / Tombstone, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius AKA Doc Ock.

Despite online debate, the new animated series is the 12th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – thus making it canon to the MCU, though it does not take place on Earth-616. The main MCU timeline does not have its own Norman Osborn or Green Goblin – which made it all the more special when Willem Dafoe reprised his role from the Sam Raimi, pre-MCU Spidey movies in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man review or check out our Your Friendly Neighborhood release schedule to stay up to date with all-new episodes.

