Win 4K & Blu-ray collector’s editions of Hawkeye and Loki

Four more Disney+ TV shows are getting swanky collector’s edition releases, with two MCU shows up first. Season one of Hawkeye (the Avengers spinoff series starring Jeremy Renner as the ace archer) is out now, with season two of Loki (which sees Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief navigating the multiverse in search of his female counterpart) following on 27 January. Two Star Wars sets (season one of Ahsoka and season three of The Mandalorian) are set to follow on 10 and 24 February respectively.

If you’re wondering “Why not just stream them?”, well for starters, these collector’s editions come with a host of bonus features – for both Hawkeye and Loki that includes deleted scenes, a gag reel and a Making Of featurette. They look lovely, packaged in Steelbook cases with brand new art. They include both 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs. And each comes with a set of three collectable art cards.

Thanks to Elevation Sales we have five copies of both collector’s editions to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win a pair of them, simply answer the question below.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye – The Complete First Season is out now on 4K UHD Steelbook & Blu-ray™.

Marvel Studios’ Loki – The Complete Second Season is released on 4K UHD Steelbook & Blu-ray™ on 27th January.

