Vincent D'Onofrio responds to a fan who thinks Daredevil: Born Again has "ruined" Kingpin: "Thanks for the support dumbass"

Vincent D'Onofrio has responded to Kingpin criticism

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has spoken out against a fan who thinks the new Marvel Phase 5 show "ruined" his character Kingpin.

"Thanks for your support dumbass," D'Onofrio wrote on Twitter, in response to the fan in question. Though, as the actor pointed out, this wasn't quite the insult it appears to be: "We do understand that the "dumbass" was his accounts X name."

Kingpin has returned in Born Again, though now he's gone legit as the mayor of New York City. It's quite the surprising turn for the MCU villain, and one that Daredevil himself is deeply suspicious of – as proved by that tense conversation between Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

One thing from the show's double premiere that no one can stop talking about, though, is the tragic death of Foggy Nelson. "You have to have a reason for remaking the show," said Cox of the shock moment. "You've got to be brave and bold. The writers had this great idea about Matt really swearing off the suit entirely, which is the reverse of [Daredevil season 3]. But in order to do that, there's got to be a real reason. It can't just be anything."

It's clear that something is going to force Matt back into the suit, though – but whether that has something to do with Mayor Fisk or not remains to be seen.

Daredevil continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our guide to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. You can also see our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show with our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

For everything else the MCU has in store, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
