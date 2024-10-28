Sorry Marvel fans, Agatha All Along’s showrunner just shut down a major Thanos theory

Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal was unmasked as Death in Agatha All Along episode 7, but showrunner and creator Jac Schaeffer has already addressed a big Thanos-shaped question posed by Marvel fans.

For the unaware, Marvel’s comics frequently depict Thanos as being enamored or obsessed with the personification of Death – even going as far as snapping away half the universe with the Infinity Gauntlet in a twisted bid to impress her.

While Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame sidestepped that aspect of the Mad Titan’s motivations, the arrival of Death in the MCU has led to many – understandably – thinking that Thanos won’t be far behind.

However, as Schaeffer unequivocally told Inverse, Thanos won’t be showing up in Agatha All Along.

"Thanos is not in my show, so I can't speak to any Thanos connections. Thanos stans out there, I have no answers for you."

Despite that, Schaeffer says that the final two episodes of Agatha’s standalone series – streaming from October 30 – will reveal more about Death.

"There will be a little bit more illuminating about our version of Death, but what I will say is we generally leave some of it to interpretation in this show. But you'll get a little bit more understanding of how she operates in the last two episodes."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more from the MCU, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 5. Then step back in time with the Marvel timeline and a complete look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order.