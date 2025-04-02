Six weeks in, and Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving how gory the show has become: "I can't believe this is an MCU show"

By published

'Art For Art's Sake' was one of the bloodiest episodes of Daredevil: Born Again yet

Muse
(Image credit: Marvel)

We're nearing the end of Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 run and it's safe to say that the Disney Plus show hasn't been your typical MCU fare – and fans are loving it for that. In fact, following the latest episode, viewers flocked to social media to revel in how gory it is.

"When they said there was going to be blood they really meant it omfg," tweeted one tuner-inner, as another wrote: "Matt dragging Muse with the grappling hook, blood painting the floor… it's brutal, raw, and peak Daredevil."

"I can't believe this is an MCU show. This show is great and so many people are hating on it just for the sake of hating," added an enthusiastic third.

In 'Art's For Art's Sake', Matt (Charlie Cox) successfully managed to track down Muse, finding illustrations of his lover Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) in the serial killer's hideout. While Muse, revealed to be one of Heather's patients Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan), knocked her unconscious and tied her to a chair, Daredevil manages to save her, spilling blood all over the therapy room in the process. The scene concludes with Heather fatally shooting Muse, as he falls backwards onto the splatter-filled carpet. A fitting end, it seems, considering how he uses his victims to create his art.

Not everyone seems to be digging the brutality, however. "Ngl I don't like how violent Daredevil acts in this series. It'd be fine if this was an isolated incident since Muse was going after Heather but Matt in general has been way too gruesome," said a fan.

Check out some more reactions to the episode below...

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday in the US and Wednesday in the UK. Ensure you never miss one with our guide to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

