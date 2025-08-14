One of Marvel's most anticipated new shows gets an earlier release date as Marvel Zombies will gnaw its way onto Disney Plus sooner than expected

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Marvel Zombies animated streaming series has a new release date that brings the show to Disney Plus a full week earlier than previously planned (via Collider) - something that will hopefully satisfy some of the ravenous hunger displayed by superhero fans beleaguered by the delays many movies in the genre receive.

Marvel Zombies was previously scheduled to premiere October 3, just in time for the Halloween season. Now it will premiere on Disney Plus on September 27, with the rest of the show's three episodes premiering weekly after that. That means the show will wrap up a week before Halloween, giving you an opportunity to binge all four spooky episodes on the big night.

Marvel Zombies originated in comics 20 years ago in 2005, spawning a whole series of sequels and spin-offs, including an upcoming 'Red Band' title that delivers an R-rated comic tale .

The TV-MA rated Marvel Zombies streaming series was first announced back in 2021 as a spin-off itself, rising out of the events of one of the most popular and impactful episodes of the What If…? alt-reality animated series which depicted a universe overrun by bloodthirsty undead versions of popular Marvel characters.

The Marvel Zombies streaming series was written by Zeb Wells of Robot Chicken and the Amazing Spider-Man comic fame, along with What If…? executive producer Byran Andrews, and features the voices of MCU actors including Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Randall Park, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, Iman Vellani, and Todd Williams.