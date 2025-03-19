New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 makes a small reference to an all-but-forgotten MCU show - and Marvel fans can't believe their ears.

In the latest episode of Born Again, Matt Murdock meets up with Leroy Bradford (Charlie Hudson III), a repeat offender charged with stealing food from a bodega in Hell's Kitchen. In a last-ditch effort to get out of his latest charge, he poses the question, "Could it have been a Skrull?" Matt, unamused, replies, "Nope!"

You might remember that Secret Invasion, which aired back in 2022, ended with aliens infiltrating the earth - and the President declaring war against the Skrulls, everyone's favorite invasive alien race. The series also ended with Emilia Clarke's G'iah obtaining the powers of basically every single Marvel hero. The events of the series have not yet reappeared or been acknowledged in any subsequent Marvel movies or shows.

The throwaway line in Daredevil: Born Again is the first reference we've had in two years since the show's finale. Does this imply that we'll finally revisit the events of Secret Invasion in an upcoming Marvel project, say, Thunderbolts* or Avengers: Doomsday? Regardless, fans were stoked just to hear the mention.

"'Could it have been a Skrull?' Finally a Secret Invasion Skrull mention in the year 2025," someone wrote.

"A civilian mentioning a Skrull? So they’re doing Skrulls better than Secret Invasion did?" wrote another.

"Blaming a Skrull for petty crime is so funny," tweeted one fan.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Could it have been a Skrull?” #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/JZC6yQToHkMarch 19, 2025

"It was a Skrull"MY GOD I LAUGHED OUT HARD, THAT LINE WAS HILARIOUS.#DAREDEVILBORNAGAIN pic.twitter.com/A6XTPhztjRMarch 19, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date on new episodes with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or, check out our Daredevil: Born Again review. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.