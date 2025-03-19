New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it

News
By published

Secret Invasion? Haven't heard that name in years

Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
(Image credit: Disney)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 makes a small reference to an all-but-forgotten MCU show - and Marvel fans can't believe their ears.

In the latest episode of Born Again, Matt Murdock meets up with Leroy Bradford (Charlie Hudson III), a repeat offender charged with stealing food from a bodega in Hell's Kitchen. In a last-ditch effort to get out of his latest charge, he poses the question, "Could it have been a Skrull?" Matt, unamused, replies, "Nope!"

You might remember that Secret Invasion, which aired back in 2022, ended with aliens infiltrating the earth - and the President declaring war against the Skrulls, everyone's favorite invasive alien race. The series also ended with Emilia Clarke's G'iah obtaining the powers of basically every single Marvel hero. The events of the series have not yet reappeared or been acknowledged in any subsequent Marvel movies or shows.

The throwaway line in Daredevil: Born Again is the first reference we've had in two years since the show's finale. Does this imply that we'll finally revisit the events of Secret Invasion in an upcoming Marvel project, say, Thunderbolts* or Avengers: Doomsday? Regardless, fans were stoked just to hear the mention.

"'Could it have been a Skrull?' Finally a Secret Invasion Skrull mention in the year 2025," someone wrote.

"A civilian mentioning a Skrull? So they’re doing Skrulls better than Secret Invasion did?" wrote another.

"Blaming a Skrull for petty crime is so funny," tweeted one fan.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date on new episodes with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or, check out our Daredevil: Born Again review. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

See more TV Shows News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 references Spider-Man, and Marvel fans are excited about what it might mean for the future
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again trailer is hiding a reference to Netflix's Marvel shows – and it may reveal what one of its heroes is up to in the MCU
Spider-Man: No Way Home
There's a Spider-Man reference from Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again – and it's the perfect starting point for my dream MCU crossover
Daredevil looking mean and moody.
Daredevil: Born Again: All the Easter eggs, cameos, and references
Daredevil recap
Everything you need to know before watching Daredevil: Born Again
Charlie Cox in Daredevil
Marvel fans are even more excited for Daredevil: Born Again following Charlie Cox's cameo in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again season 2 behind-the-scenes photo sees Karen Page actor Deborah Ann Woll wearing an absolutely baffling wig
Latest in News
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion
New Daredevil: Born Again episode references an all-but-forgotten Disney Plus show - and fans are happy to hear it
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Translating Helldivers 2 into a board game is about nailing the "correct satirical tone" says Jamie Perkins of SteamForged Games
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Vanessa actor "never really understood" why she was initially recast in Born Again: "I thought there was so much more to explore with her"
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag

Translating Helldivers 2 into a board game is about nailing the "correct satirical tone" says Jamie Perkins of SteamForged Games
See more latest
Most Popular
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Translating Helldivers 2 into a board game is about nailing the "correct satirical tone" says Jamie Perkins of SteamForged Games
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories
A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim
"Even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is great," Skyrim veteran thinks Bethesda developers will face harassment and "death threats" anyway
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"