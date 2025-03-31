Netflix's Daredevil showrunner says they "didn't have the money" to make Matt Murdock as acrobatic as he is in Born Again

Matt Murdock has donned his red suit once again in Daredevil: Born Again, sprinting across the New York City skyline. And, as one fan pointed out, he's become much more agile since joining the MCU.

"Crazy how Daredevil started becoming more agile and acrobatic/moving more like comic Daredevil ever since he got into the mcu (pls dont twist my words. I know he's canon in the mcu, but u know exactly what i mean when i say mcu)," one user tweeted, alongside a series of clips of the Man Without Fear's fights in She-Hulk and Born Again so far.

Reacting to the tweet, Steven DeKnight – who was the showrunner of season 1 of Netflix's original Daredevil show – confirmed that there was a clear reason for this. "It’s purely a financial issue," he replied. "On the Netflix show, we didn’t have the money to do this. If we had, we would have."

Daredevil ran between 2015 and 2018, starring Charlie Cox in the lead role of the gritty take on the Marvel superhero. When Disney bought the rights to the series, and the rest of the Defenders Saga, Cox's Matt Murdock was introduced into the MCU.

DeKnight went on to stress that he wasn't making a dig at Netflix or his time working on the series with his comments. "Just to be clear, in no way, shape, or form were my comments regarding Daredevil a knock against Netflix," he added in a separate tweet. "It was merely explaining that I would have used CGI to enhance the fights like in Born Again if the budget had been larger."

He also explained that he's yet to see Born Again, too, tweeting: "That’s not to say we didn’t have the money to make the show we wanted to make. It was tight, but it always is. Also it’s not a comment on Born Again. I haven’t had the chance to see it yet, but have loved the clips that I have. Looking forward to it."

