MCU fans are trying to decide how a second season of Marvel Zombies would work – and which heroes are left to take on the zombies

MCU fans are already thinking about Marvel Zombies season 2 – but they're not sure how it'll work after season 1's substantial body count.

Marvel Zombies is a spin-off of animated series What If…?, specifically the season 1 episode 'What If… Zombies?!'. It follows a group of survivors, including Kamala Khan, Riri Williams, and Kate Bishop, in the wake of a deadly virus that has turned most of the world's population (including the Avengers) into zombies.

"How are they possibly going to make a second season of Marvel Zombies?" asked one fan on Reddit. "Sure the zombies are still active but how are they going to make a story when literally almost every character in the MCU roster is dead? Oh Bucky is alive? What the hell is he going to do when the more powerful characters like Thor, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange didn't survive?"

"I think the director mentioned Bucky, Star-Lord and somehow Sentry," replied another.

"Well Kamala and Riri were the main character," someone else wrote. "They both are still alive. So they will surely be the main character again. I don't think Hulk is dead either. We haven't seen the Guardians. I don't want to count them all but there are still a lot of characters not shown to be dead. Then there are the Xmen and F4."

"I guess they will somehow weave in the [Fantastic Four] & X-men now," agreed someone else. "I'd imagine Jean Grey could give Wanda a run for her money."

"I think Agatha will be key to taking down Infinity Zombie Wanda too," pointed out another user. "The fact that nobody mentions Agatha or Rio is criminal," agreed another.

"I'm more worried about WHEN. I'm sick of waiting 5 years for a sequel," someone else pointed out ("I truly recorded that years ago. I can't remember anything," Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen even admitted recently).

Marvel Zombies season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, but it seems like there are plans for potential future installments. "We know what's going on with certain people that didn't even appear in this thing," showrunner Bryan Andrews recently revealed. "The story we were writing was so big, and there was so much that there was no way to put it all together, and we didn't want to shortchange some of the cool stuff."

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies are streaming now on Disney Plus. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.