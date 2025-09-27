Marvel Zombies director teases Bucky Barnes could return in a potential season 2

The MCU just had a big and brutal bite taken out of it thanks to the first season of Marvel Zombies, and with it came the death of a handful of characters. Not to get too much into spoiler territory, but some of your favorites in the Marvel Cinematic Universe either ended up as shuffling super-powered monsters or on the menu for those that did. Hope is not totally lost, though, as there is still a good batch of characters that weren't present for the first wave of zombies after Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), with one of them being the former Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

As it turns out, while Ms. Marvel and pals were on the stupidly dangerous mission of alerting the rest of the universe to Earth's plight, Marvel Zombies writer, director, and executive producer Bryan Andrews has revealed that Bucky had also taken some of the stupid with him in whatever was going on with him as well.

In an interview with Brandon Davis for Phase Hero, Andrews confessed to what was happening with other characters that didn't make the cut this time around. "There's still a few out there, though. We know what's going on with certain people that didn't even appear in this thing. The story we were writing was so big, and there was so much that there was no way to put it all together, and we didn't want to shortchange some of the cool stuff."

It was here that Andrews got specific without giving too much of the gruesome game away for whatever might come in the future of Marvel Zombies. As it turns out, while the likes of Kamala and Blade Knight (Todd Williams) were in a fight to the death, Bucky was being a very busy assassin elsewhere. "So there's this whole side to Bucky that I won't go into that we know exactly what's up, like, totally. Because we had him for this and we just couldn't get it in there so, instead of shortchanging him because the stuff was I felt was really cool," Andrews teased. "It's like we don't want to shortchange, so maybe it's best if we just move it off to the side."

Whether we will actually see what Andrews has placed off to the side is another story. Even after the release of Marvel Zombies, there has been no confirmation yet on whether a second season is on the way. However, executive producer Brad Winderbaum has suggested one way to make it happen. "Yes, yes. Subscribe to Disney+ and watch the show; maybe we’ll have the opportunity to tell more stories," Winderbaum told Screen Rant. "Bryan and I talk all the time about this universe, and the lore is very rich. It’s like listening to a D&D campaign sometimes when we’re on the phone."

Until then, head over here to get up to date on every other upcoming MCU movie and TV show heading your way. Just please, no biting.