It might be one of the more under-the-radar MCU releases in recent years, but the eternal question remains: does Marvel Zombies have a post-credits scene?

Considering how even the most out there Marvel Studios projects usually have some sort of after-credits stinger or tease, there's every chance you're all set to patiently wait through for a 30-second scene once all is said and done.

To help get you ahead of the game – even before you stream the new Disney Plus series – we've put together a quick spoiler-free guide on whether Marvel Zombies has a post-credits scene. Beyond that, be sure to look ahead to the upcoming Marvel movies on the way, as well as all the latest news regarding Marvel Phase 6 and Avengers: Doomsday.

Does Marvel Zombies have a post-credits scene?

Unlike 99% of MCU projects, Marvel Zombies does not have a post-credits scene – in any of its episodes.

When the credits roll, you'll get some suitably ominous, creepy music as the cast and crew are listed. That's it. No setups for the undead entering the Sacred Timeline, nor any suggestion of later Marvel Zombies adventures.

Despite the lack of breadcrumbs, a second season of Marvel Zombies could happen – if Marvel fans are open to it.

"People have got to subscribe to Disney Plus and watch this show," head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum told ComicBook.com. "If that happens, they will get more. And we are excited. We're ready."

