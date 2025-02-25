Marvel producer says Daredevil: Born Again explores a side of Matt Murdock we’ve never seen: "He's willing to sacrifice his own immortal soul"

Daredevil: Born Again producer Brad Winderbaum says fans can expect to a whole new side to Matt Murdock.

"You know, there's an aspect of Matt in the comics where, and it is in the original series as well, where really he's a very moral character, but he's a very violent character," Winderbaum tells GamesRadar+. "I think he sees violence as a sacrifice. He knows that he could be submitting himself to eternal damnation every time he inflicts violence on somebody."

The upcoming series serves as an unofficial fourth season to Netflix's pre-MCU Daredevil series, with fan-favorite characters Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) back in action. Born Again was originally conceived as more of a straightforward legal procedural, focusing mostly on Matt Murdock's adventures as a lawyer - with some Daredevil sprinkled in. Star Charlie Cox said that Marvel briefly considered "reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person." According to Winderbaum, he's the same troubled vigilante we know and love - but it's about to get worse.

"He's willing to sacrifice his own immortal soul because he lives in a savage world that hurts ordinary people, innocent people. And that's a sacrifice he makes willingly, but he's also a very passionate character, which is sometimes where the violence comes from. And there's a side of Matt - it comes out on screen in a number of ways."

The new show also introduces comic book character Heather Glenn, an author with a troubled past of her own: "I think one of my favorite parts of this season is his relationship with Heather Glenn, and how she is an unwitting enabler to him. And how that erupts on screen is really tragic and incredible."

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere March 4 with a nine-episode first season, with the remaining nine being saved for season 2. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.