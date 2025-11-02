Iron Fist star Finn Jones' Instagram post teases he might be getting back into action

Another member of The Defenders could be getting warmed up to join Matt Murdock's fight in Daredevil: Born Again. Following Krysten Ritter's debut in the trailer for season 2 at NYCC, and Mike Colter showing his enthusiasm (but not confirmation) about sharing a screen with Wilson Fisk's Vincent D'Onofrio, now former Iron Fist, Finn Jones may be hinting he's getting back into action after seven years.

A recent story post on Instagram from Jones featured a photo outside a Taekwondo dojo, which, for anyone else, wouldn't be a big deal. Then again, not everyone is Finn Jones, who spent two seasons as The Living Weapon from K'Un Lun, trained in a variety of martial arts. Could he be getting prepped to get back into action? If so, this could be the kind of news fans would like to see to confirm that the band is really getting back together in the future.

While it would be great to see The Defenders reunited, there'd be understandable concern about Jones' character, given how he was treated during his stint on Netflix. The Iron Fist took the most heat from fans as one of the most disappointing adaptations out of the hard-hitting batch of heroes that the streaming service helped bring to life. Since then, though, one of the former Iron Fists appeared in the animated anthology series, The Eyes of Wakanda, and did a great job of fixing the hero, even if they were from a different generation.

Perhaps then, the wheels are beginning to turn for Finn Jones' Danny Rand to make a comeback and clean up New York alongside Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and even Luke Cage. We won't jump the gun too early, though, as the second season of Daredevil: Born Again still has yet to arrive on March 4, 2026. In the meantime, keep an eye out for every other MCU show and film heading our way, courtesy of our detailed guide here.