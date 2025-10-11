Daredevil: Born Again season 2 release date confirmed after NYCC trailer shows the return of Jessica Jones

Attendees of NYCC got their first look at the return of Alias Investigations' top detective this weekend as Krysten Ritter made a personal appearance and threw down in the brand new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2. The latest trailer featured a handful of money shots, including Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) living happily together, only to be interrupted by an array of violent scenes, and Jess visiting Matt during his routine visit to church. From there, Jones could be seen dispatching goons with metal trays, as well as Matt in his fresh new black suit, which suggests a darker dance with the devil than before.

Currently, we're unable to view the new trailer, as it hasn't been released online, but that hasn't stopped Ritter from sharing a few interesting words about what kind of new season we can expect, now that Matt will have some superpowered backup.

"I got the talking points and they say, 'Please don't reveal anything about Jessica Jones,'" Ritter told fans (via Entertainment Weekly). "I'll say that Jessica is back, and it's exciting to be in the action, and she looks cool as ever."

It's no secret that the woman who threatened to punch Matt so hard he'd see would be making a comeback, particularly as behind-the-scenes photos were snapped during filming. From there, Cox and Ritter openly discussed the impending team-up, with the latter promising that fans would be "thrilled" about her return.

She won't be the only one making a surprise reappearance in the show though, as footage also showed Elden Henson reprising his role as Foggy Nelson (presumably in flashbacks) as Matt preps to go another round with the former Kingpin of Crime and new Mayor of New York, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who is getting involved in a heavy case of training himself. We'll be able to see who comes out on top in the upcoming season when Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ in March 2026. For every other MCU movie and show coming before the Devil makes his return, check out our guide here.