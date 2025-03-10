Elden Henson jokes that what happened to Foggy in Daredevil: Born Again went down because he ran over Kevin Feige's foot with his car

Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again star Elden Henson reportedly had a very funny response to his character's fate in the new Disney Plus show.

According to a fan who said they'd met Henson, they told him how sad viewers were about Foggy's death. "He jokingly said 'I think it’s because I ran Kevin Feige’s foot over with my car,'" the fan tweeted.

Foggy was killed off within the first 15 minutes of the season premiere. He met a tragic end at the hands of Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, AKA Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), an old foe from the third season of Netflix's Daredevil who's out for revenge.

Henson and co-star Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page, only joined the show's cast after the series underwent a creative overhaul behind the scenes, so Foggy's death came as a bit of a shock. However, according to Marvel TV boss and Born Again executive producer Brad Winderbaum, Henson and Woll will be returning for Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Set five years after Netflix's Daredevil series, Born Again sees Matt Murdock hang up the red suit and helmet after Foggy's death as he attempts to live a normal life as a lawyer (even if Nelson and Murdock is no more. RIP). But when Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, is elected mayor of New York City, Matt finds that his past is a little harder to leave behind than he'd hoped.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are releasing weekly on Disney Plus. Check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule for more information or, take a look at our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review to get up to speed on the story so far.

