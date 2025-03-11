Daredevil: Born Again had Disney Plus' biggest premiere of 2025, but its viewership is lower than Agatha All Along and The Acolyte

Daredevil: Born Again might have been one of everyone's most anticipated new TV shows, but its premiere wasn't quite the smash hit you might've been expecting.

As reported by TheWrap, the Marvel Phase 5 show secured Disney Plus's biggest premiere of 2025, but its 7.5 million global views (across its first five days streaming) have fallen short of the premieres of both Agatha All Along (9.3 million views, though across an extra two days) and The Acolyte (11.1 million views). It's also lower than Loki season 2, which drew 10.9 million views across its first three days back in 2023.

Still, as Disney Plus's top premiere of the year so far, that means Daredevil: Born Again outperformed the likes of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Pixar's Win or Lose.

Daredevil has brought back Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear, along with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

A Punisher special is also on the way, which Bernthal has teased will be dark. "It's going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It's not going to be easy. I don't know if that's the Netflix tone then that's what it's going to be,” he said recently, adding: "It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that."

Daredevil: Born Again continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. For our spoiler-free verdict on the entire season, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.