10 years after Daredevil first premiered on Netflix, fans are reflecting on the legacy of "one of the greatest comic book series of all time"

On the tenth anniversary of Daredevil premiering on Netflix, fans of the Man Without Fear are sharing the love for the show online.

All 13 episodes of season 1 dropped on the streamer on April 10, 2015, meaning Charlie Cox has been playing Matt Murdock for a whole decade. The Netflix show went on to run for three seasons before it was cancelled in 2018 and was eventually moved over to Disney Plus, along with the rest of the Defenders Saga, in 2022. Cox reprised his role in a new series, Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered on Disney Plus earlier this year.

"Damn! That’s insane that it’s already been 10 years. Netflix did an incredible job nailing the gritty street level version of Hell’s Kitchen while making each episode feel very raw with emotional stakes," tweeted one fan in response to an anniversary post.

"Charlie Cox was the perfect casting for Matt Murdock/Daredevil who brought a lot of intensity and vulnerability to the character. Vincent D’Onofrio brought a whole new layer of depth to the character Kingpin. Season 1-3 was some of the best Marvel content I’ve seen on tv."

"One of, if not, the greatest comic book series of all time…" wrote another, while someone else said, "One of the greatest pieces of live action comic book media. Anyone that has never seen this is missing out."

"No way it’s been 10yrs since Daredevil dropped. It gave me that grit, trauma, and hallway fights that’ll live rent-free in my brain forever. Happy 10yrs to one of the real ones!" another tweeted.

