Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Marvel fans are discussing how Iron Fist could be introduced to the MCU

With Daredevil: Born Again about to hit Disney Plus, Marvel fans are debating how the MCU could bring back another Defender: Iron Fist.

Martial arts expert Danny Rand, AKA Iron Fist, was played by Finn Jones in Netflix's Defenders Saga between 2017 and 2018. The show ran for two seasons on the streamer but didn't land well with critics upon release and has a score of 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the character also showed up alongside Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage in The Defenders (and the standalone Luke Cage series), which went down more favorably with viewers, so fans are wondering if Danny Rand deserves another chance.

"As we all know at this point Matt Murdock aka Daredevil is back and hopefully this means we can get Luke Cage and Jessica Jones back as well," wrote one Reddit user. "But Iron Fist is a character I'm not sure about cause his show wasn't as well received as the others but if they did bring Iron Fist back in some way would y'all be willing to give him another shot?"

"I actually didn't mind Finn Jones as Iron Fist and he came off much better in his appearance in Luke Cage," someone else replied. "Which leads me to believe the writing/direction was the problem. Danny is supposed to be chill but they made him really angry a lot of the time in his own show."

"They should soft-reboot him into a Shang-Chi Sequel," suggested another user. "Iron Fist isn’t very interesting on his own but works well when he has someone to bounce off, and I could imagine Simu Liu and Finn Jones having great chemistry together."

"Wasn't a fan of Finn, IMO he wasn't a good fit for the role," added another. "What's nice is the role of Iron Fist is meant to move onto someone else at some point, so they can re-cast without having to use the old actor arc."

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney Plus on March 4. Check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule for more information, or catch up with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel TV shows still to come as part of Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.