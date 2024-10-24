Agatha All Along just gave away a finale spoiler, but it might not be exactly what you think it means

Agatha All Along episode 7 may have just 'spoiled' its finale showdown – but not in the way you might be expecting.

Spoilers for Agatha All Along follow. You have been warned!

Death quite literally arrived in Agatha All Along this week and, inevitably, that spelled the end for one of Agatha's coven on the Witches' Road. But the last piece of wisdom Lilia (Patti LuPone) imparted upon Agatha before sacrificing herself can – much like her trademark tarot cards – be read in different ways.

"When she calls you a coward, hit the deck," Lilia says. The most obvious interpretation of that line is that Agatha needs to drop to the floor when Death (Aubrey Plaza) calls her a coward in one of the next two episodes.

But given how tricksy Agatha's standalone series has proved so far, there could very well be a double meaning there. Agatha definitely needs to hit the deck – but it could mean quite literally hitting a deck of cards.

Given that we now know Lilia experienced several major events out of chronological order – welcome to the MCU, I guess – there's every chance the tarot-reader's warning is accidentally vague. Right now, only Agatha knows what it means when the time comes – but Lilia's gift of foreshadowing does at least get us ready for a final magicky showdown between The Green Witch formerly known as Rio and Agatha.

Let's just hope the one-time Salem witch plays her cards right, lest she wants a sudden embrace with Death.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on the series' two-part finale plans, check out the Agatha All Along release schedule. Then dive into Marvel's future (which Lilia may have already experienced) with our guide to Marvel Phase 5 and upcoming Marvel movies.