Agatha All Along showrunner explains how WandaVision-themed drag brunches inspired the Marvel spin-off: "I wanted this show to be worthy of that type of fandom"

New Marvel series Agatha All Along brings the fan-favorite WandaVision character back to the small screen, but Agatha Harkness' cultural impact has been felt far beyond the confines of Disney Plus. As far as a drag brunch in Minneapolis, to be exact.

"It was so beautiful and thrilling to have our show celebrated in this way," showrunner Jac Schaeffer tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Agatha All Along on the cover and hits newsstands on September 4. "I could cry thinking about it. I have thought about that drag brunch most days making Agatha All Along. I wanted this show to be worthy of that type of fandom and adulation."

Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agatha, adds, "I remember Lizzie [Olsen, who played Wanda] being, like, 'Well, we’ve made it.' It was the coolest homage."

Agatha All Along sees the titular witch on a quest to regain her powers by taking a trip down the legendary Witches Road with her newly formed, ragtag coven. Faced with a series of trials, anyone who survives them all is promised to be rewarded with what they're missing. Which, in Agatha's case, is everything Wanda took from her at the end of WandaVision.

Agatha All Along releases on Disney Plus on September 18.

