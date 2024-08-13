Agatha All Along cast reveal how the new Marvel show has nods to iconic movies like The Goonies, The Exorcist, and The Wizard Of Oz

WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along is taking inspiration from its genre-bending origins, according to the cast of the new MCU show. Just like the Wanda and Vision-led Disney+ hit, this new series will be playing homage to a whole load of on-screen classics.

Star Joe Locke tells Total Film in our new issue that the show references a serious number of iconic movies with The Wizard of Oz one of the most cited. He reveals in the issue out on Thursday, August 15, which features Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the cover, that "every episode has a different classic horror/thriller film that it is basing itself off".

The Heartstopper actor goes on to add: "There are some great Exorcist references in there. Rosemary’s Baby was one of them. There’s so many. Also, The Goonies – that was the one for me. There was one day that Jac sent Kevin a picture of something, and he replied literally saying, 'Oh my God, it’s The Goonies.' So, that one for me was the big one."

Locke isn't alone in loving the pop culture references either, with Aubrey Plaza also sharing some of hers. "The Craft is one that I felt was really tonally coming through. That movie gets hardcore scary, and what’s cool The Craft is one about Agatha is it really rides the line. There are times when it’s really funny and almost has this campy quality, but then there are times that it just gets really dark and grounded and scary."

Meanwhile Agatha herself Kathryn Hahn says she loves the callbacks to old Hollywood. "There’s some Nancy Meyers in there. There is, [as] for witches, some of the friendship of Hocus Pocus – the deep, sweet friendships – and also the terror of Practical Magic, of stuff like Poltergeist or E.T."

We haven't just got the lowdown on the new show either, as Total Film also has an exclusive new image as well. You can take a closer look at Hahn's Agatha Harkness and Locke's mysterious 'Teen' in the spooky shot below.

Agatha All Along begins with a two-episode premiere on September 18 on Disney+. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, August 15.

