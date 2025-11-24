X-Men actor Kelsey Grammer says too much and reveals the MCU heroes and villains he will be sharing scenes with in Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday may be under spoiler lockdown but, every now and then, a trickle of information breaks containment. Case in point: Beast actor Kelsey Grammer may have just said too much – and spoiled which MCU heroes and villains he will be sharing scenes with in the upcoming Marvel crossover.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Grammer said, "It was fun to interact with people I hadn't interacted with before." The X-Men actor then namechecked Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Robert Downey Jr., who plays Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

To add more fuel to the flames, Grammer then went on to say he "sort of" shares a scene with Doctor Doom.

Grammer went further with another MCU hero, saying he had a "great time" with Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal after they "worked together."

Understandably, Grammer – who portrayed Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand and The Marvels post-credits scene – was fairly reluctant to give details, but his comments chime with a fellow X-Men alumni's recent experiences on the Avengers: Doomsday set.

Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming previously told Buzzfeed UK, "I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."

We're getting a serious Avengers vs. X-Men vibes from all this, admittedly bolstered by directors Joe and Anthony Russo posting an Avengers: Doomsday tease that appears to spell out 'AvX'.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, 2026. For more, check out our guides on upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.