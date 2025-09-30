Avengers Vs. X-Men confirmed? The Russo Bros' latest Avengers: Doomsday tease could reveal the plot
The Russo Bros have released a new obscure teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, and it may reveal the truth about the movie
In what has become a tradition for the directing team, Avengers: Doomsday helmers Joe and Anthony Russo have posted a new teaser for the film on their Instagram page, urging fans to "look closely" for clues about the movie.
Here's the post:
It may be difficult to make out much of anything in the image, which primarily shows a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage area of the movie's set. But going by the Russos' previous teasers for their Marvel movies, it seems there's a major clue about the plot of Doomsday hiding in the pic.
Going from left to right, the image seems to show the letter A, V, and X spelled out in the shapes of the objects arranged in the shot - with the obvious implication being that Avengers: Doomsday will focus on a clash between the Avengers and X-Men.
That's not a far-flung interpretation, given the Russos' most famous teaser for their previous Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame revealed the film's subtitle, spelling it out through objects arranged in a photo, much the same as the new image.
What's more, we already know that a bunch of X-Men are in the movie, with many of the actors and characters from the previous Fox X-Men continuity confirmed to appear in the film. The idea that Doomsday could center on Avengers Vs. X-Men has been bandied about since the casting was announced.
It's entirely possible there are more clues, or yet another interpretation hiding in the image, but it seems like the movie will indeed be an AvX film, taking that part of its concept from the 2012 Marvel Comics event of the same name.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works.
