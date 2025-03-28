A grim Marvel theory could explain why the Avengers: Doomsday cast was revealed in that order

Marvel unveiled 27 cast members to announce that Avengers: Doomsday was in production. The reveal came over a five-hour-long livestream where a new chair was revealed about every 15 minutes, before Doctor Doom star Robert Downey Jr. made a brief on-screen cameo.

"It all leads to Doom," Marvel teased alongside the announcement, which contained everyone from OG X-Men stars to the casts of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four. However, not everyone was announced in the order we expected them to be.

For example, both the Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four casts were split up, with multiple chairs in between them. Most notably, Sue Storm star Vanessa Kirby was the second name announced while Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal was the second to last name confirmed.

Now, this could just be Marvel toying with us to try and leave us in suspense between chairs. However, this is the Russo brothers, who have been known for sneaking in Easter eggs wherever they can.

Some Reddit fans agree that they may be more than meets the eye here. "What if the order of the chairs was the order of the deaths," speculated one. "Alright listen to me. First, Doom killing Thor first and The God of Stories later would be cold as fuck. That explains why characters that have projects after Doomsday like Champions, Dr. Strange or Spider-Man aren't on here. That also explains why there is no Deadpool nor Wolverine."

They went on to suggest: "That would mean that Mr Fantastic and Doom would be the last confrontation of the movie, resulting in Reed dying." It's an interesting theory as some fans have been sharing their own thoughts on its potential.

"If that's the case.. Bucky and Sam gonna probably die together.. so poetic," replied one, while another suggested: "My personal theory was that the order of reveal was in order of screentime. Least to most, which would semi support your theory."

A fourth agreed, adding: "Wouldn't be surprised. I was curious about the order in which they revealed the cast because I don't see what makes Chris Hemsworth's Thor more relevant than some of the other characters to where he is announced first. You'd think Cap or Reed would be announced first, or the F4 together. This seems intentional."

This wasn't the only detail fans noticed in the reveal either as a play of light on the chairs led some to think they've spotted the Avengers and X-Men logo.

