The Avengers vs. X-Men logo may have been spotted in the latest Doomsday reveal, fueling theories for the upcoming Marvel movies

Professor X and the mutants are coming for the Avengers Initiative in the MCU

Ian McKellen as Magneto in X-Men
(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

The X-Men are going to play a big role in Avengers: Doomsday. We know that because a bunch of them, including Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, are confirmed for the gigantic MCU crossover. Their presence is fueling a lot of theorizing, and some fans think they may have spotted the Avengers vs. X-Men logo.

After the livestream where we got the heroic cast, literally chair by chair, Marvel Studios posted a full image of everyone’s seats for the start of production. Though it seems inconspicuous, a poster on Reddit noticed something about the shadows in one spot.

To the left of the picture, the lights behind the chairs make a shadow that looks remarkably like an 'X' and an 'A' sitting atop each other. The belief now is this is a subtle tease for a logo combining the two teams.

While this may seem like something of a stretch, there's actually some precedence. In the lead up to Avengers: Endgame, before we know the proper title, the Russo brothers posted a behind-the-scenes image with the caption, "Look hard." Fans eventually picked out the letters to 'Endgame' from the picture, adding fuel to the fire of that being the title.

This could be a similar situation. It's enough to fuel speculation of what the X-Men and Avengers film will look like. Marvel Studios could go straight for some version of Avengers vs. X-Men, where the two teams come to blows over the arrival of the Phoenix Force.

Another compelling theory is the incorporation of the modern Secret Wars comic series, where Doctor Doom creates Battleworld to pit heroes against each other. In this sequence of events, Doomsday would have the Fantastic Four and X-Men are recruited by Doom to attack the Sacred Timeline. While everyone's dealing with that, Doom goes to replace Loki as the God of Stories.

This leads to Secret Wars for Avengers 6. There's some level of merit to all these ideas right now, mostly because we know very little overall, and it could be a while before we get any substantial updates.

Whatever happens, one thing's for sure: having Ian McKellen back as Magneto will be awesome. Have a look at our guide to The Fantastic Four: First Steps for the Marvel's next incursion onto the silver screen.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

