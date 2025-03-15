Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”

Jenna Ortega has set the record straight following rumors that she had landed an important role in the MCU. The Wednesday star actually debuted in the superhero franchise in Iron Man 3 with a tiny role, and apparently has no desire to come back.

"I did it once," she reminded Entertainment Tonight when asked about her involvement with the Marvel universe. "But it was one of the first jobs I ever did, and they took all my lines out," she added.

Ortega was cast in the 2013 film, which was the third and final title in the Iron Man trilogy, as the daughter of the US Vice President, played by Miguel Ferrer. As she has now revealed, her character originally had some lines, but they were removed in the editing room. "They even took my name away," she said.

In the interview, her Death of a Unicorn co-star and MCU alum Paul Rudd told her that "Marvel is very good at, like, kind of laying those bread crumbs", meaning "it might very well be" that Ortega gets to come back. "They're going to create something for you, because they should be so lucky", Rudd said.

However, the actress seemed far from convinced by the prospect. "I'm really, I'm just, I count that, and I move on," she replied.

Even if the MCU came knocking on her door, Ortega is fully booked at the moment. Her new movie Death of Unicorn is arriving in cinemas later this month, and she will soon be returning as Wednesday Addams for Netflix's Wednesday season 2.

Ortega is also starring alongside The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan in the thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Cathy Yan's new movie The Gallerist with Natalie Portman. Alongside other announced projects, she also landed this week a lead role in the upcoming reboot of iconic 1992 erotic thriller Single White Female.

