Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Escape Room's Taylor Russell in talks to lead reboot of beloved '90s thriller

News
By published

Single White Female looks to be getting a remake

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
(Image credit: Netflix)

 Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are in talks to lead an upcoming reboot of iconic 1992 erotic thriller Single White Female, according to a report published by The Insneider on March 14.

The Hollywood Reporter later confirmed the news, though the publication stated that Sony, the studio thought to be working on the project with Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures, offered no official comment.

Starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bridget Fonda, the original found inspiration from John Lutz's 1990 novel SWF Seeks Same and was directed by Barbet Schroeder. It centers on Allie (Fonda), a 20-something software engineer who gets more than she bargained for when she moves Hedra (Leigh) into her Upper West Side apartment. It grossed $84.1 million at the global box-office, having cost $16 million to make, and spawned a direct-to-DVD sequel – subtitled The Psycho – in 2005.

Bones and All movie still

(Image credit: MGM / BonesAndAllFilm / Twitter)

Ortega will next be seen on the big screen in Death of A Unicorn, a mad-cap horror comedy that sees her and Paul Rudd play a father and daughter who accidentally kill one of the titular mythical creatures. Unfortunately for them, the horned creature had a family and well, unicorns are surprisingly vicious when it comes to cold-blooded revenge. After that, she'll be seen reprising her role as the po-faced Addams Family character in the second season of hit Netflix series Wednesday.

As for Russell, whose previous credits include Bones and All and both Escape Room movies, she's got The Wailing director Na Hong-jin's new sci-fi thriller Hope lined up with Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender.

While we wait for more info on the Single White Female reboot, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies or our picks of the best thriller movies of all time.

See more Movies News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday
Freaky Friday 2 trailer promises more body-swap hilarity from Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in long-awaited sequel
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Blake Lively as Emily in Another Simple Favor
7 years on from the original, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in sinister, sun-soaked first trailer for comedy thriller sequel Another Simple Favor
Kathryn Newton in Abigail
Marvel star joins former Scream directors for highly-anticipated upcoming horror sequel
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook
Elijah Wood, Clea DuVall, Shawn Hatosy, Josh Hartnett, and Laura Harris in The Faculty (1998)
Almost 30 years on from the original, cult sci-fi horror The Faculty is getting a remake
Latest in Thriller Movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Escape Room's Taylor Russell in talks to lead reboot of beloved '90s thriller
Ayo Edebiri in Opus
The Bear star's new A24 cult thriller proves Ayo Edebiri needs to be the final girl in a horror movie
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook
The Running Man
The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The 32 greatest Ben Affleck movies
The Iron Mask
The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
Latest in News
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Escape Room's Taylor Russell in talks to lead reboot of beloved '90s thriller
Matt Mercer smiling and Brennan Lee Mulligan talking, with a white line dividing them
Matt Mercer thanks "lifelong threat of imposter syndrome" for keeping him and Brennan Lee Mulligan grounded, despite still thinking "People like it, what the hell?"
Super Mario World, our number one best retro games
Super Nintendo consoles have been quietly overclocking themselves for 35 years, but it took until 2025 for the SNES fandom to notice
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Mio and Zoe talking by a big bubble in a city setting in Split Fiction
It Takes Two sold over 20 million copies and won GOTY, but Hazelight's Josef Fares says "all the numbers looked really, really bad" before the co-op studio became "this really big developer"
Splatoon
New Nintendo patent implies veteran Splatoon developers are behind that mystery Minecraft-like game playtested last year
More about thriller movies
Ayo Edebiri in Opus

The Bear star's new A24 cult thriller proves Ayo Edebiri needs to be the final girl in a horror movie
Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook
Nintendo 64 console with SummerCart64 inserted on desk with Panasonic CRT TV and Zelda: Nightmare ROM hack on screen.

I've fallen down a Zelda ROM hack rabbit hole, and this nifty N64 flash cart is to blame
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Ubisoft is reportedly laying the groundwork for a new company unit focusing on its most valuable series, including Assassin's Creed
Matt Mercer smiling and Brennan Lee Mulligan talking, with a white line dividing them
Matt Mercer thanks "lifelong threat of imposter syndrome" for keeping him and Brennan Lee Mulligan grounded, despite still thinking "People like it, what the hell?"
Super Mario World, our number one best retro games
Super Nintendo consoles have been quietly overclocking themselves for 35 years, but it took until 2025 for the SNES fandom to notice
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Splatoon
New Nintendo patent implies veteran Splatoon developers are behind that mystery Minecraft-like game playtested last year
Mio and Zoe talking by a big bubble in a city setting in Split Fiction
It Takes Two sold over 20 million copies and won GOTY, but Hazelight's Josef Fares says "all the numbers looked really, really bad" before the co-op studio became "this really big developer"
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
The Russo brothers finally debunk that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak: "Nothing spoiling in there"
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday
Freaky Friday 2 trailer promises more body-swap hilarity from Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in long-awaited sequel
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio swiftly shoots down reports of his involvement in Spider-Man 4
Michael Fassbender as Magneto
Michael Fassbender recalls his "awful" Mad Max: Fury Road audition: "I couldn’t wait to get out of there"