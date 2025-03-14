Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Escape Room's Taylor Russell in talks to lead reboot of beloved '90s thriller

Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are in talks to lead an upcoming reboot of iconic 1992 erotic thriller Single White Female, according to a report published by The Insneider on March 14.

The Hollywood Reporter later confirmed the news, though the publication stated that Sony, the studio thought to be working on the project with Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures, offered no official comment.

Starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bridget Fonda, the original found inspiration from John Lutz's 1990 novel SWF Seeks Same and was directed by Barbet Schroeder. It centers on Allie (Fonda), a 20-something software engineer who gets more than she bargained for when she moves Hedra (Leigh) into her Upper West Side apartment. It grossed $84.1 million at the global box-office, having cost $16 million to make, and spawned a direct-to-DVD sequel – subtitled The Psycho – in 2005.

(Image credit: MGM / BonesAndAllFilm / Twitter)

Ortega will next be seen on the big screen in Death of A Unicorn, a mad-cap horror comedy that sees her and Paul Rudd play a father and daughter who accidentally kill one of the titular mythical creatures. Unfortunately for them, the horned creature had a family and well, unicorns are surprisingly vicious when it comes to cold-blooded revenge. After that, she'll be seen reprising her role as the po-faced Addams Family character in the second season of hit Netflix series Wednesday.

As for Russell, whose previous credits include Bones and All and both Escape Room movies, she's got The Wailing director Na Hong-jin's new sci-fi thriller Hope lined up with Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender.

While we wait for more info on the Single White Female reboot, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies or our picks of the best thriller movies of all time.

