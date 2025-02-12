Thunderbolts actor prefers his MCU costume this time around for one very specific reason: "They made my helmet not look like the end of a penis"

Marvel star Wyatt Russell thinks his US Agent costume looks much better in upcoming movie Thunderbolts* than it did when he made his MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Solider – for one very specific reason.

"We look fucking cool," Russell said in a recent interview with Empire , referring to the rest of the ragtag team assembled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. "And last time, I’m gonna be honest, I don’t think I looked very cool." The biggest improvement? "[This time] they made my helmet not look like the end of a penis."

Russell will star alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and David Harbour as Red Guardian in the movie, which follows the titular group of antiheroes as they're forced into a dangerous mission that could bring them all redemption, as long as they work together.

Russell's John Walker was the US government's choice to be Steve Rogers' successor as Captain America before he received other than honorable discharge – and then, of course, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took his place instead. Mackie is making his big-screen debut as Cap in Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters on February 14. He's joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross, AKA Red Hulk.

Thunderbolts* arrives on the big screen on May 2 as the final installment of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.