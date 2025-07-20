The Fantastic Four's costume designer faced a problem that marks a first in the MCU

Initial reactions to The Fantastic Four: The First Steps have made their way online, and by the sounds of things, Marvel Studios has delivered a retrofuturistic treat unlike anything we've seen before. Given that it's a different reality from the one we've spent so long in, Matt Shakman's take on the First Family has come with some cool-looking sets that we can't wait to see and, more importantly, some retro-looking heroes to wander around in them.

What's interesting about The Fantastic Four's place in the MCU, however, is that they are the first official superhero team with matching threads. That pastel blue and four logo is part of their 'get-up and go' gear to don when they're off saving their world, and costume designer Dan Grace has recently spoken out about the challenge that came with dressing them for the occasion.

"Well, because they are a team, so slightly different to…sometimes when you are doing, I don't know, maybe like the Avengers or whatever, where they all come from different worlds and different things," Grace explained to Cinema Blend. "One good thing was that they all have to have the same origin, the same technology, the same look, because essentially all these suits are designed and built by Reed and Sue. So they're all going to have similarities."

Of course, while they might all be on the same team, they do all wield very different powers that their respective suits will need to adapt to. Johnny Storm's (Joseph Quinn) flame-averse threads won't need the same requirements as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), when the situation calls for some clobberin' time. "So yes, you want to bring in differences, but it's not like the difference between Iron Man and Doctor Strange. So the challenge, in that sense, was actually not how to make them all the same, but how to make them subtly different, and to represent their characters in a different way."

You'll see if the outfits, the Fantasticar, and anything else that helps these heroes save the day are a good fit when The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25. To find out about every other upcoming MCU movie and TV show on the way, head here.