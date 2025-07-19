Early Fantastic Four: The First Steps reactions call it "one of Marvel’s best"

The last big July movie is with Marvel's First Family, and now some early reactions are out for Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A handful of folks have been fortunate enough to see the next chapter in the MCU, and fans of the franchise should be able to rest easy, safe in the knowledge that not only do we have what sounds like a great film on the way, but also a groundbreaking, planet-wrecking villain at the center of it.

Chris Killian said, "Fantastic Four friggin’ rocks! More than any Marvel movie before it, F4 feels like Jack Kirby’s imagination brought to life on the big screen. Between this and Superman, 2025 might go down as the year movies finally embrace the wonderful weirdness of comic books."

Ralph Ineson's enormous bad guy, Galactus, also got props with Killian adding, "I had my doubts going in about some of the cast, but the team chemistry works and they really do gel by the end. Go watch it in IMAX to feel Ralph Ineson’s Galactus voice vibrate in your bones. Also, the retro-futuristic world Shakman has put together here is stunning."

Anthony Gagliardi praised what many might have predicted regarding Ebon Moss-Bachrach's character, Ben Grimm aka The Thing, who is turned from man into monster with a heart of gold. “#TheFantasticFour is SIMPLY FANTASTIC! Marvel’s first family shines with chemistry & charisma Stan Lee would be proud of. Visually incredible, the FF dazzle from start to finish. Ben Grimm brings the heart. Silver Surfer is perfection. Matt Shakman delivers one of Marvel’s best.”

One exciting element of the upcoming film, however, is Vanessa Kirby taking on the role of Sue Storm, also known as The Invisible Woman, and the wife of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal). By the sounds of things, she's going to get a decent level of attention as the mother within this quartet of day-savers. Ash Crossan said, "#FantasticFour is visually stunning, stylish, self-contained, and easy to jump into. I had such a good time with this one. The retrofuturism is such a snack. My stand out is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm babe I will die for you, you are perfect."

George MacKay made the huge claim for the film, writing, "#FantasticFour Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released. Absolutely loaded with talent and standout performances from Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. If you thought the MCU died with Endgame, think again. Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic."

We'll be able to see if the new superhero team lives up to their name when The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally walks into theaters on July 25. Our only hope is that it answers these five questions when it does.