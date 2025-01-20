Spider-Man: No Way Home director says there's still one Easter egg no one has found yet – it's a "deep cut" from his "dumb" YouTube videos

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts says there's still an Easter egg that no one has found yet – but it has nothing to do with Marvel.

"It's a hard one, but people found a lot of our intentionally placed Easter eggs. There was also a thing where people find Easter eggs that we didn't put there. We're like, 'Yeah, great,'" Watts told Screen Rant.

The Easter egg in question, though, is a nod to Jon Watts and Christopher Ford's old YouTube channel waverlyflams which, beginning in 2007, released a series of sketches, vignettes, and – in one instance – a LittleBigPlanet custom level.

"There's some very, very deep-cut references to dumb videos that Ford and I made on YouTube a long time ago," Watts revealed.

Watts and Ford went on to collaborate on other projects together, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and recent Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Watts recalled the pitch-perfect advice The Goonies director Richard Donner gave him when it came to casting child actors, something that would later pay dividends with Skeleton Crew's reliance on younger actors.

"I got this advice from Richard Donner, who I was lucky enough to hang out with shortly before he died," Watts said. "He was talking about casting The Goonies and he said that you don't cast kids to play a role, you cast kids because of who they are."

Watts continued, "So that was always in the back of our mind when we were casting. It stops being a highwire act when you are patient enough to wait for the actual kids that embody our character perfectly to walk into the room. Because you see a lot of great actors, but what you're really looking for is a kid who is the character."

Despite directing all three of Spider-Man's MCU outings to date, Watts won't be returning for Spider-Man 4. Instead, that Marvel Studios feature is set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

For more on Marvel and Spider-Man, check out the guide to Marvel Phase 5 and upcoming Marvel movies.