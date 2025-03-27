Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all

Elizabeth Olsen has claimed she's not in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, but could she be pulling our leg?

WandaVision episode 8
(Image credit: Marvel)

Despite 27 actors being confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's surprise cast announcement, Robert Downey Jr – who's set to play Doctor Doom in the upcoming superhero flick – was the only one to show up in person.

After a five-and-a-half-hour livestream that revealed Chris Hemsworth, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, and more would be in the movie via set chairs, the Iron Man star strolled into frame and sat on his own. He then looked over his right shoulder, put a finger to his lips, and shushed everyone tuning in.

Many took to Twitter to joke about how the gesture was the exact same as Agatha Harkness's in WandaVision episode 7, when we learn she's not just a nosey neighbor but a sneaky sorceress who's been disrupting Wanda's life in the hopes of stealing her power. Kathryn Hahn's character was even sitting in a director's chair and looked right in the camera, just as Downey did, during the moment.

Now, then, I'm convinced Scarlet Witch could be in Avengers: Doomsday, even though Elizabeth Olsen didn't get a chair during the event. It doesn't seem logical that Agatha herself would make an appearance, given that Agatha All Along set her on a path to find Billy Maximoff's brother Tommy. She's therefore more likely to be gearing up for a small role in a Young Avengers project later down the line.

It's worth noting, though, that Olsen stated she won't be in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. With that, the move might simply be a reference to a previously "good" person gone bad, what with Downey having gone from playing hero Tony Stark to the villainous Victor Von Doom.

That said, it's hardly unusual for Marvel actors to straight-up fib about their involvement in upcoming titles. Just look at how many times Andrew Garfield vehemently claimed he was not in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only to have a pretty significant role in Spider-Man: No Way Home...

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order or our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

